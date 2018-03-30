FOOD & DRINK

Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'

"Toy Story" fans will get the chance to visit their favorite aliens at the real-life Pizza Planet, opening soon at Disneyland! ((Disney Pixar's Toy Story) )

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
"Toy Story" fans will get the chance to visit their favorite aliens at the real-life Pizza Planet!

Redd Rockett's Pizza Port will be transformed into Alien Pizza Planet - "A Better Place" for the first-ever "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at the Disneyland Resort.

The menu will feature pies that are "out of this world," including a hearty cheeseburger pizza topped with ketchup, yellow mustard, pizza sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, slider patties, a house-made burger sauce, and pickles on a sesame seed crust.

The "Toy Story" invasion is just one of the many transformations coming to Disneyland for the festival, which runs until September 3.

RELATED: Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration

EMBED More News Videos

Characters from Pixar films are about to play a starring role in Disney parks around the world, kicking off with a "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at Disneyland.



"We're taking the characters that families love, that guests love, and bringing them to life in a whole new way," said Jeff Schaver-Moskowitz, the Pixar Pier producer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

That includes that newly transformed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, opening June 23, featuring newly themed attractions, food, merchandise, and the "Incredicoaster," where guests will race alongside the Parr family as they try to catch baby Jack Jack.

All of those emotional highs and lows that millions of fans have grown to love while watching Pixar movies on screen, they'll soon be able to experience in person.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddisneylanddisneypizzarestaurantpixaru.s. & worldAnaheimCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News