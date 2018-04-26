Divine desserts: Here's a taste of the 6 best bakeries in Glendale

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for sweet and savory treats in Glendale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Roobina's Cake
Photo: Roobina's Cake/Yelp
Coming in first is Roobina's Cake, known for baking up awe-inspiring creations for special occasions. Located at 559 1/2 W. Glenoaks Blvd., the former home-based business is the highest rated bakery in the city, boasting five stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp. From towering multi-tiered cakes with elaborate designs to playful little cupcakes, reviewer Narine A. raves that Roobina's turns every dessert into a work of art.
2. Plate & Petal
Photo: Serli N./Yelp
Next up is Plate & Petal, situated at 216 N. Orange St. With 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe has proven to be a local favorite. Chef Robert Antonyan has turned the upscale casual experience he envisioned after graduating from Le Cordon Bleu into a reality, per the business website. The cafe offers a variety of caffeinated products, muffins, tarts, flourless chocolate cake and other delicacies, along with a full menu of lunch and dinner dishes.
3. Sipan Bakery
Photo: Ardie Y./Yelp
The Middle Eastern and Armenian Sipan Bakery, located at 1250 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Suite C, stands apart from traditional American bakeries, offering savory fare instead of sweet treats. With 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews, Yelpers are fans of the fresh-baked lavash, cheese-filled bread and traditional Middle Eastern pastries made with phyllo and stuffed with mushrooms, potatoes, feta or meat.
4. Gio's Baguettes & More
Photo: Mimi D./Yelp
Gio's Baguettes & More "was a dream born on a Paris street," the bakery and cafe explains on its website. Offering sandwiches, salads and sweet and savory desserts, it has become another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 268 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3805 Ocean View Blvd. to see for yourself. The dough used in Gio's baguettes and pastries is imported from France and free of preservatives. Look for fresh-baked rolls and baguettes as well as cream puffs, macaroons and French shortbread cookies.
5. Etc Gourmet Kitchen
Photo: Paul M./Yelp
From warm croissants to rich chocolate brownies, Etc Gourmet Kitchen at 3600 Ocean View Blvd. is a popular destination, earning 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. The inviting indoor and outdoor cafe is baking up homemade English muffins, lemon curd cake, savory bread pudding cups, fresh lemon meringue pie, among other treats.
6. Karina's Cake House
Photo: Tellie N./Yelp
Last but arguably not least of this list, there's Karina's Cake House, a Glendale favorite with four stars out of 417 reviews. Check out the offerings at 515 S. Glendale Ave., which include cupcakes, desserts and delicate cakes almost too beautiful to eat.
The Armenian cake house has been creating its artful masterpieces since 1999. Try the meringue cookie sandwich with creamy hazelnut filling, the Bird's Milk cake (layers of filling topped with chocolate glaze) or the Kievsky Cake, which combines fluffy meringue with hazelnuts and buttercream filling.