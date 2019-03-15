Food & Drink

Divine desserts: Santa Ana's top 5 bakeries to visit now

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top bakeries around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. La Petite Sourie




Topping the list is La Petite Sourie. Located at 2801 W. MacArthur Blvd., Suite A, the French bakery and cafe is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 580 reviews on Yelp.

2. Victoria's Bakery




Next up is Flower Park's Victoria's Bakery, situated at 709 N. Bristol St. With 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers custom cakes for all occasions, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blackmarket Bakery




Downtown's Blackmarket Bakery, located at 211 N. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular bakery, which offers decadent cakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews.

4. Pacific Bakery




Pacific Bakery, a bakery in Mid-City, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1180 S. Bristol St. to see for yourself.

5. Bani Bakery




Last but not least, check out Bani Bakery, which has earned five stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers high quality custom cakes, pastries and more, at 3710 Westminster Ave., Suite E.
