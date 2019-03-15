Divine desserts: Santa Ana's top 5 bakeries to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. La Petite Sourie
Photo: Judith J./Yelp
Topping the list is La Petite Sourie. Located at 2801 W. MacArthur Blvd., Suite A, the French bakery and cafe is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 580 reviews on Yelp.
2. Victoria's Bakery
PHOTO: Stefanie A./YELP
Next up is Flower Park's Victoria's Bakery, situated at 709 N. Bristol St. With 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers custom cakes for all occasions, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Blackmarket Bakery
Photo: Blackmarket Bakery/Yelp
Downtown's Blackmarket Bakery, located at 211 N. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular bakery, which offers decadent cakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews.
4. Pacific Bakery
PHOTO: Marites N./YELP
Pacific Bakery, a bakery in Mid-City, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1180 S. Bristol St. to see for yourself.
5. Bani Bakery
Photo: Long N./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Bani Bakery, which has earned five stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers high quality custom cakes, pastries and more, at 3710 Westminster Ave., Suite E.
---
