Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!

Get ready to hear the sizzle this morning -- it's International Bacon Day!

And Americans really love their bacon.

On average a person in the U.S. will eat 18 pounds of bacon per year.

About 65-percent of Americans say bacon should be the national food, but plenty of other countries love it too!

For example, the classic English breakfast always includes British bacon called a "rasher."

In Germany, bacon is called "speck."

And in Italy, it is known as "pancetta."
