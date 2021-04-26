Food & Drink

Dodger Dogs no longer made by Farmer John

The classic Dodger Dog we all know and love is about to get a change of recipe.

The Dodgers have confirmed their famous hot dogs will no longer feature Farmer John links. To generations of fans, the dogs weren't just Dodger Dogs, they were Farmer John Dodger Dogs.

In a statement, the parent company of Farmer John said they've signed a contract with the Los Angeles Football Club.

It is unclear who will replace Farmer John at Dodger Stadium, but one thing is clear: The Dodger Dogs aren't going away - just Farmer John.

Dodger Stadium has continued serving Dodger Dogs since reopening earlier this month.

