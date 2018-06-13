FOOD & DRINK

Paving for pizza: Domino's wants to fill your town's potholes

EMBED </>More Videos

Domino's wants to pave the potholes in your city so that your pizza can make it home safely. (KTRK)

Domino's is on a mission to save your pizza.

The company is going town to town, fixing potholes that can put your precious pies at risk.

Angelenos don't have to stand idly by hoping Domino's will make a stop here. You can nominate your area. Just go to pavingforpizza.com and enter your zip code.

If your town is picked, it will receive funds to help repair roads, so pizzas can make it home safely - and let's be real here, in your stomach, which is the ultimate goal.

Domino's has created an interactive experience showing what happens when the delivery driver goes over a pot hole, and it's as bad as you would imagine.

Toppings are sloshing all over the place, with some slices even landing on top of each other.

You can check out the interactive experience here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzapotholesu.s. & worldroad repairbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News