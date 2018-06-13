The company is going town to town, fixing potholes that can put your precious pies at risk.
Angelenos don't have to stand idly by hoping Domino's will make a stop here. You can nominate your area. Just go to pavingforpizza.com and enter your zip code.
Potholes ruining your carryout 🍕🍕🍕 experience?— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 13, 2018
Since flying cars aren't a thing yet, we invite you to nominate your town for a chance to be selected to receive funds for fixing potholes near you at https://t.co/S4cNv4ZmHI pic.twitter.com/cLwq8nUUPW
If your town is picked, it will receive funds to help repair roads, so pizzas can make it home safely - and let's be real here, in your stomach, which is the ultimate goal.
Domino's has created an interactive experience showing what happens when the delivery driver goes over a pot hole, and it's as bad as you would imagine.
Toppings are sloshing all over the place, with some slices even landing on top of each other.
You can check out the interactive experience here.