Donut Friend makes Downtown debut with doughnuts

Doughnut fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Donut Friend, the new arrival is located at 543 S. Broadway in Downtown.
Donut Friend serves all-vegan doughnuts with signature flavor combinations. On the menu, look for Maple 182, topped with maple glaze and housemade coconut bacon, and Drive Like Jelly, filled with peanut butter and strawberry jam. This is the doughnut shop's second LA location.
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Erica T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 19, wrote, "Donut Friend offers delicious vegan doughnuts with names such as Promise Ring, Youth Brulee, Thrice Krispy Treat and more! You can choose already made doughnuts or make your own and pair it with coffee, espresso, hot tea, vegan milk and many more! This location is bigger than the Highland Park location but still had the same great vibes."
And Shirin B. wrote, "Overall, at $3.50 a doughnut, this place is amazing! What really makes Donut Friend shine is their tofutti cream cheese, which I recommend you get on each doughnut!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Donut Friend is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
