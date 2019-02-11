McDonald's will unveil its new McCafe Donut Sticks next week! The fried dough rods come in packs of six or 12, and are served warm with cinnamon and sugar.McDonald's is hoping they'll boost breakfast sales, which have slipped in recent years amid growing competition from rival fast-food restaurants.The golden arches announced back in October that it would expand its breakfast menu, but did not elaborate at the time. It's unclear if anything else will be added to its breakfast menu.And although McDonald's now offers all-day breakfast items, the donut sticks will be available at participating restaurants during regular breakfast hours starting February 20.