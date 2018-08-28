Doughnuts, grilled cheese & pho: Huntington Beach's newest businesses

Pho Hoa An
PHOTO: Jingpu W./YELP
Pho Hoa An is a Vietnamese spot that's located at 7451 Edinger Ave., Suite 104.
At this newly revamped spot, look for appetizers like crab puffs and tofu spring rolls with peanut sauce. Main dishes include fried rice dishes, hot pot and the eponymous pho. Customers can also opt for chef's specials that include Vietnamese crepes and chicken curry. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelper Jordan C., who reviewed the spot Aug. 18, wrote, "Our favorite pho restaurant at the moment. They're quick, fairly priced and their Vietnamese coffee is so good!
Grater Grilled Cheese
Photo: Mal C./Yelp
Wander over to 120 Fifth St. and you'll find Grater Grilled Cheese, a new deli and traditional American spot, offering sandwiches and more.
According to the business' website, the growing regional chain -- with locations in San Diego, Irvine and Eastlake (coming soon) -- began with "a passion for the great American grilled cheese sandwich and a food truck."
On the menu,, look for options that include the butter-fried lobster grilled cheese with crab or the Caprese grilled cheese with tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and pesto aioli. (See the full menu here.)
Duck Donuts
Photo: Nate M./Yelp
Rapidly expanding national chain Duck Donuts recently arrived in town at 18591 Main St.
With outposts from San Diego to Long Island, Duck Donuts serves up fresh doughnuts with signature flavors like maple icing with chopped bacon or vanilla with Oreo crumbles. It also offers desserts like s'mores -- complete with chocolate icing graham cracker crumbs and marshmallow drizzle.
Want to get creative? A made-to-order option is available, allowing patrons to customize everything from their doughnut coating to its drizzle. (You can check out the full menu here.)