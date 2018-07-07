DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --With whimsical decor inside and out, Donas is a new business in Downey satisfying a cultural craving for glittery and imaginative donuts with a taste of Mexican pop culture in every bite.
With so many donut shops in the area, David Vazquez and Ashley Leon-Vazquez decided to experiment with traditional donuts by incorporating familiar Mexican candies and flavors into them.
For many Latinos who grew up with El Santo, Abuelita hot chocolate, or mazapan, nostalgia is on the menu here.
They have El Puerquito, which is a play on a maple bacon donut, and it's made with real chicharron. There's also the Bionico, Doña Rosa and their best-selling, Bidi Bom donut, which is inspired by the late Mexican-Tejana singer, Selena.
The festive and delicious treats are made fresh daily with real yeast and take many hours to make just right.
Donas donuts have become so popular that the shop is finding it hard to keep up with the demand and sells out daily! For Los Angeles natives David and Ashley, who grew up in the city of Paramount, it's truly a dream come true.
"We still can't believe it. Never did we ever, ever imagine we would have lines out the door. It just kind of blew up. People came out of from everywhere and they came to visit us. We do this for our community. We know what people want because it's what we wanted when we were growing up," Ashley said.
Check out the shop's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Donas8636/.