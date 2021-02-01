Downtown Disney restaurants reopen for outdoor dining after California loosens some COVID restrictions

Lines of customers were was seen at Disneyland Resort on Friday evening and before the restaurants opened for business on Saturday morning.
Dining establishments on Buena Vista Street, inside California Adventure, have also reopened. The rest of California Adventure remains temporarily shut down, as is the Disneyland theme park.
Patrons are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing, as well as undergo a temperature check when passing through a security checkpoint.
Downtown Disney's restaurants had been closed since Dec. 7, when California imposed a ban on outdoor dining amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
"I'm really excited to go down to the restaurants and shops," said Sean Pope, who visited Downtown Disney on Friday.
Visitor Mauricio Bowsa said he was "really excited to be there. We haven't been back in a while."
It remains unclear when Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen to parkgoers. State officials have said the theme park reopenings might not happen until this summer.
Last week, a union that represents Disney workers confirmed that at least 200 employees have been recalled to California Adventure.
Meanwhile, a parking lot located elsewhere on the Disneyland Resort property continues to serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site.
