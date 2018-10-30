FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Los Angeles gets a new bar: The Streamliner

By Hoodline
Searching for a new bar? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition to downtown, called The Streamliner, is located at 800 N. Alameda St.

The spot is helmed by 213's Eric Alperin and Max Seaman, the Los Angeles Times reports, along with their crew from speakeasy the Varnish.

On the menu, look for classic and creative cocktails like mint daiquiris, Manhattans, whiskey sours and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, The Streamliner has been warmly received by patrons.

Narciso A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the bar on Oct. 9, wrote, "Come to Streamliner for cool conversations and wonderful craft cocktails made by seasoned cocktail veterans. The atmosphere is classy and the drinks are tasty and stiff, you'll want to go back to a bygone era -- and you won't burn a hole in your wallet."

"Nice little bar serving specialty cocktails," added Yelper Rick M. "I had the blended whiskey sour, which is a nice twist on an old favorite. It's refreshing and had the perfect amount of froth on top."

Head on over to check it out: The Streamliner is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
