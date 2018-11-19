Dress for less: Irvine's top 3 thrift stores to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market to do some savvy shopping.
1. Deja New
Photo: Sandya N./Yelp
Topping the list is Deja New. Located at 2803 McGaw Ave. in Irvine's Business Complex, the thrift store is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.
The unique retail shop supports the clients and mission of Women Helping Women (WHW), a non-profit organization that helps to "provide the unemployed and underemployed the skills and resources they need to get and keep a good job."
Expect to find the latest designer name-brand clothing, accessories, shoes and more at extremely low prices.
2. Mariners Church Thrift Store
Photo: Mary J./Yelp
Next up is Turtle Ridge's Mariners Church Thrift Store, situated at 5001 Newport Coast Drive, Bldg 4. Look for a wide array of quality, gently used items at affordable prices, from clothes and shoes to children's toys and decor.
With five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the low-cost store has proven to be a local favorite.
"Such a great place," shared Yelper Emily V. "Whether donating or shopping, you're helping the community. Great prices and lots of great finds."
3. Assistance League of Irvine
PHOTO: Irene Y./YELP
Last but not least, the Business District's Assistance League of Irvine, located at 2452 Alton Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the thrift store, which offers antiques and more, four stars out of 48 reviews.
Established in 1990, the boutique spot is operated by a 100 percent volunteer nonprofit organization and features both new and second-hand treasures, including jewelry, toys, framed art, books and more.
Clothing and accessories are on offer as well, along with everyday necessities like school supplies, linens, household items and greeting cards.