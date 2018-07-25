FOOD & DRINK

Duck Donuts brings its made-to-order treats to Huntington Beach

Photo: Nate M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Doughnut fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer, called Duck Donuts, is located at 18591 Main St.

The spot -- with additional outposts situated from coast to coast -- features fresh signature doughnuts with flavors like strawberry icing and rainbow sprinkles, powdered sugar, and maple icing with bacon.

A made-to-order option is on hand as well, in which patrons can customize everything from their doughnut coating to its drizzle.

Need a morning pick-me-up? Coffee and tea is available, along with fresh doughnut breakfast sandwiches with fillings like egg, cheese, bacon or sausage. (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Alex H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 16, wrote, "The doughnuts were absolutely amazing. They were warm and super light! I was able to customize the two doughnuts I got and was given a recommendation by the cashier."

"These are the best cake doughnuts in the country," said Yelper Florence H. "I first tried them in NC five months ago. Couldn't wait for them to open this location just down the street from my house! You can custom design your doughnuts or order straight from the signature menu."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Duck Donuts is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
