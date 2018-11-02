Duckyard Coffee House now open in Lake Balboa

If coffee is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The new arrival to Lake Balboa, called Duckyard Coffee House, is located at 16935 Vanowen St.
Stop by for the house drip, flat white, espresso or specialty drinks like the Vietnamese iced coffee or the matcha latte. In addition to coffee and tea, Duckyard serves smoothies, wraps and paninis.
Duckyard Coffee House has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Brandon G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 16, wrote, "Lake Balboa was in need of a hip 'third wave' coffeehouse. Quality coffee in a welcoming space with genuinely cool owners."
And Sydney L. wrote, "I definitely recommend the creme brulee pastry. They serve La Colombe, use eco-friendly straws and pastries are always fresh."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Duckyard Coffee House is open from 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
