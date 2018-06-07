FOOD & DRINK

East Coast-based Rappahannock Oyster Bar comes to downtown LA

Photo: Rappahannock Oyster Bar DTLA/Yelp

By Hoodline
Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot downtown to get your fix. Rappahannock Oyster Bar has opened its doors at 787 S. Alameda St. in the Row DTLA retail and restaurant complex.

The company -- with restaurants in South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. -- focuses on ingredients that are sustainable, locally sourced, ethically fished and responsibly farmed, according to its website. The new location has high ceilings, exposed wood beams, an open kitchen and an outdoor patio.

Executive chef Nick Erven's menu features dishes like beet salad with smashed avocado, curried lime dressing and peanut dukkah, and slow-cooked salmon with basil dumplings, along with sides such as crispy fingerlings, grits with ricotta and kimchi-cheddar biscuits. Of course, seafood takes center stage, with peel-and-eat shrimp, scallops and oysters from the Rappahannock farms.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Rappahannock Oyster Bar has already made a good impression.

Michelle T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15, said, "The food at Rappahannock is absolutely divine. All the flavors are bright, crisp and clean. I can really taste the freshness of the seafood and the thoughtfulness of the chef."

Yelper Steven M. added, "The Olde Salt clams and oysters are the way to go. I like to eat them straight with no sauce because they mentally take me to the beach."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rappahannock Oyster Bar started off with lunch-only hours, but as of June 8, the eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
