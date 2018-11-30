Eat, drink and splurge: Your guide to the 5 newest businesses in Anaheim

Pho Kingdom
Photo: Pho Kingdom/Yelp
Stop by 1150 N. Harbor Blvd., Suite 160 in Northwest Anaheim and you'll find Pho Kingdom, a new Vietnamese spot featuring pan-fried noodle dishes and hot pot-style pho.
Starters such as spring rolls and golden fried fish balls are on offer, along with specialties like grilled pork chop, sizzling beef steak, combination fried rice and banh mi -- a Vietnamese baguette sandwich. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sassy Nails
Photo: Jann S./Yelp
Sassy Nails is a nail salon that recently opened at 845 S. Harbor Blvd. in Southeast Anaheim. Along with various nail treatments from classic manicures to acrylics, the services on offer include hair cuts, pedicures and waxing procedures.
Yelper Jeanette C., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "Wonderful service! The place is very clean and organized with plenty of colors to choose from. I highly recommend checking them out if you haven't already!"
Salt & Straw
Photo: Ryan C./Yelp
Salt & Straw is a spot to score creative and seasonal ice cream flavors that recently debuted at 1550 Disneyland Drive, E-103A in Downtown Disney.
With outposts from San Diego to Seattle, the growing Portland-based chain features unique and inventive ice cream combinations like roasted strawberry coconut, honey lavender and Dandelion chocolate hazelnut cookies and cream. Limited-edition holiday flavors include cinnamon coconut eggnog, peppermint bark cocoa and gingerbread cookie dough. (You can check out Anaheim's full menu here.)
Decades Bar and Grill
Photo: mike n./Yelp
Stop by 195 W. Center St., Promenade in the Anaheim Colony and you'll find Decades Bar and Grill, a 1980s- and 90s-themed bar, restaurant and live music venue that will transport you back to the days of "high-top sneakers, big shoulder pads, fanny packs and big hair."
Enjoy live music and karaoke performances, alongside cocktails and a menu complete with prosciutto platters, flatbreads and signature burgers.
Xtreme Soccer
Photo: Xtreme Soccer/Yelp
Last but not least, now open at 2142 E. Lincoln Ave. in Southeast Anaheim is Xtreme Soccer, a spot to score specialty soccer gear and the latest products from the game's most trusted brands.
The growing regional chain -- with additional locations across Southern California -- offers a range of equipment, from goalkeeper gloves and shinguards to soccer balls and accessories. Footwear and apparel for all ages is also available, including jerseys, shorts and turf shoes. (Check out the full online shop here.)