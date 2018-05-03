Eat, drink, repeat: 5 delicious events around Santa Monica

From a deluxe wine tasting to a farm-to-table cooking demonstration, here's where to head to get your fill.
Develop your palate
Photo: Scott Warman/Unsplash
Have you always dreamed of refining your wine palate? Well, the Thursday evening wine tasting at Wine Expo Retail Shop and Bar is the perfect opportunity. For $20, you'll be invited to taste and compare 20 different varietals.
The date: Every Thursday, 5 p.m.
The location: Wine Expo Retail Shop and Bar, 2933 Santa Monica Blvd.
The price: $20
Buy tickets
Visit Italy
Photo: Jon R./Yelp
Take your taste buds on an Italian getaway through a six-course dinner at Luigi al Teatro. Celebrated Italian pizza chef Enzo Coccia will join Michelin-starred chef Luigi Fineo in the kitchen to bring you Coccia's famous "Pizza Fritta" and Fineo's renowned seafood dishes.
The date: Friday 5/11, 5-9:30 p.m.
The location: Luigi al Teatro, 3116 Second St.
The price: $90
Buy tickets
Try an omakase-cocktail pairing
Photo: Wilshire Restaurant/Yelp
The LA Cocktail Club is hosting a final round of its "omakase cocktail experience" at Wilshire Restaurant. The experience includes three or five cocktails by bartenders Saeed House (Perch, Mother's Auxiliary) and Evan Charest (Patina Restaurant Group). You can also choose to pair your drinks with light dishes by chef Weston Ludeke.
The date: Friday 5/11, 8-11 p.m.
The location: Wilshire Restaurant, 2454 Wilshire Blvd.
The price: $42 for three cocktails or $65 with food pairing; $68 for five cocktails or $98 with food pairing
Buy tickets
Sip and clean
Photo: Eventbrite
If you prefer doing good with a glass in hand, then head down to Santa Monica State Beach to help Project Save Our Surf tidy up. There will be music, mimosas, snacks and good company to reward you for your service.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The location: Santa Monica State Beach, Lifeguard Tower 26, 2559 Ocean Front Walk
The price: Free
Reserve tickets
Learn new cooking techniques
Photo: Sven Scheuermeier/Unsplash
Take home fresh produce -- and fresh cooking techniques -- from Sunday's Main Street farmers market. Kim Vu of Vucacious Catering offers shoppers free demonstrations every second Sunday. This month's topic: how to stretch your dollar by shopping often-overlooked ingredients.
The date: Sunday 5/13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The location: Santa Monica Farmers Market, 2640 Main St.
The price: Free
Reserve tickets