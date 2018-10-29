Eaten Cafe brings wings, burgers and more to Hollywood

There's a new spot in town for sandwiches, burgers and wings. Called Eaten Cafe, the new arrival is located at 5527 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.
Look for the crispy hot chicken sandwich, served with kale slaw, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun, or the Buffalo chicken wings. Other menu items include grilled tilapia, beef kebabs, soups and salads like the Apple Berry Salad with mixed greens, green apple, strawberries, pecans, crumbled blue cheese and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
With a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Roxane F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 25, wrote, "Everything we had was exceptional in terms of taste, presentation, price and temperature. The customer service was also great. The atmosphere is chill. The decor is simple yet elegant."
And Bridget A. wrote, "Amazing food! Incredible service: we came in a large group and the food came out super fast. The restaurant has a huge screen, perfect for watching sports events."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Eaten Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
