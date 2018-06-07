FOOD & DRINK

EBT card system to experience 24-hour shutdown this weekend

California's Electronic Benefits Transfer system will be temporarily unavailable for cardholders to make cash withdrawals or food purchases from 11 p.m. on Saturday through 11:01 p.m. on Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California's Electronic Benefits Transfer system will be temporarily unavailable for cardholders to make cash withdrawals or food purchases beginning Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Due to a change in vendor operations, the system will be down until 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is strongly urging EBT cardholders to withdraw the funds needed to purchase food prior to the 24-hour shutdown period to ensure that benefits are issued and made available to those who need it.

DPSS customers use the state-issued card to receive CalFresh food assistance and cash benefits. For many in the county, CalFresh serves as the first line of defense against food insecurity.

For additional information, DPSS customers are urged to call customer service at 866-613-3777.
