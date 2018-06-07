FOOD & DRINK

EBT card system to experience 24-hour shutdown June 23-24

EMBED </>More Videos

California's Electronic Benefits Transfer system will be temporarily unavailable for cardholders to make cash withdrawals or food purchases during the weekend of June 23-24. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California's Electronic Benefits Transfer system will be temporarily unavailable for cardholders to make cash withdrawals or food purchases during the weekend of June 23-24.

Due to a change in vendor operations, the system will be down from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 through 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is strongly urging EBT cardholders to withdraw the funds needed to purchase food prior to the 24-hour shutdown period to ensure that benefits are issued and made available to those who need it.

DPSS customers use the state-issued card to receive CalFresh food assistance and cash benefits. For many in the county, CalFresh serves as the first line of defense against food insecurity.

For additional information, DPSS customers are urged to call customer service at 866-613-3777.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcaliforniacustomerLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News