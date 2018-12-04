FOOD & DRINK

Echo Park gets a new barber shop: Hammer and Nails

Photo: Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys /Yelp

By Hoodline
A new barber shop and "man cave" has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hammer and Nails, the fresh arrival is located at 2112 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite I in Echo Park.

Aside from the usual haircut and shave, the national chain -- with outposts from coast to coast -- offers up complimentary libations, oversized leather chairs, noise canceling headphones, free wi-fi and a personal TV screen with remote.

Additional services include luxury hand and foot care like the Jack Hammer Experience -- a manicure and pedicure complete with a signature scrub infused with Tennessee Whiskey and brown sugar, and moisturizing paraffin treatment. (You can check out the full list of services provided here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Raymond-Denise F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 19, wrote, "I had a manicure. Very calm, private and relaxed setting. They attended to all my needs and made sure I was well accommodated."

And Steven E. wrote, "I got the manicure and pedicure done and, I must say, I thought I was in heaven. The entire staff made me feel comfortable and the atmosphere was macho. Hammer and Nails is incredible, it reminded me of my basement -- classic man's den with low/dim lighting."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hammer and Nails is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
