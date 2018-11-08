Edo Little Bites opens its doors in Palisades Village

A new cafe, offering breakfast, sandwiches and salads, has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Pacific Palisades, called Edo Little Bites, is located at 15215 Palisades Village Lane.
The restaurant is the newest creation of chef Edoardo Baldi, who also owns e. baldi Ristorante and a second Edo Little Bites cafe in Beverly Hills. On the all-day breakfast menu, try the poached egg with asparagus and parmigiana. Other offerings include sweet corn baked ravioli, a ham and brie sandwich on a French baguette and the organic beets salad with goat cheese and balsamico. See the full menu here.
Edo Little Bites has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Straight U.wrote, "All their food is delicious! We had their lasagna, which is amazing. Also had the poached eggs with asparagus and parmigiana and the avocado toast, which were both fresh, healthy and delicious. We are so happy to have them as an addition to our new village!"
Yelper Natalie W. added, "Got the e. Baldi's famous chicken salad and it was delicious and definitely enough salad for a full meal. Got the flourless chocolate cake for dessert, which was also quite good. Service was pretty."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Edo Little Bites is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
