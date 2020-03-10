El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location

Food & Drink

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's something to taco-bout: El Pollo Loco will offer free endless tacos at their Burbank location.

On Tuesday, taco enthusiasts are invited to stop by the El Pollo Loco in Burbank for "A Day of Endless Possibilites."

The celebration is in honor of El Pollo Loco's new Mix & Match Street Tacos, which feature the restaurant's first plant-based taco and the world's first Keto taco.

The event will give dine-in customers the opportunity to try an unlimited amount of tacos from their new menu.

If you are unable to attend, the restaurant is also hosting an Instagram giveaway where 10 lucky fans have the chance to win an Endless Taco Party this month.



The "Day of Endless Possibilities" is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 521 North First St., Burbank, CA 91502 on March 10.
