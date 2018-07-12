FOOD & DRINK

El Pulgarcito debuts in Orange with authentic Salvadoran fare

Photo: Thelma R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Salvadoran cuisine? A new spot has you covered. Called El Pulgarcito, the fresh arrival is located at 1738 W. Chapman Ave.

On the menu, expect to find authentic Salvadoran dishes such as pupusas (stuffed tortillas), pollo frito (fried chicken) and fresh pork tamales.

Thirsty? Come try one of the spot's beverage offerings like Salvadoran horchata, cold sangria or tamarindo -- an aqua fresca drink served throughout Latin America.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, El Pulgarcito has been warmly received by patrons.

Iris S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "This is the best place to get some great Salvadoran food-- the spot itself is clean and very spacious. The food is delicious, especially their pupusas. Will definitely be going back for more."

"This place is amazing!" wrote Yelper Baltazar S. "Very authentic and the food is delicious. Had some pupusas and a pan relleno that was very tasty!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. El Pulgarcito is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
