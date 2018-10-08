Elephant Thai Food debuts in Glendale

A new Thai restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Elephant Thai Food, the fresh addition is located at 730 S. Central Ave., Suite 104, in Glendale.
On the menu, look for traditional dishes from tom yum seafood soup and pad Thai noodles to pineapple fried rice and Thai basil spicy mint tofu.
Specialty drinks are on offer as well, including coconut juice, Thai iced tea and iced chocolate Ovaltine lava. (You can check out the full menuhere.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Elephant Thai Food has made a promising start.
Mina V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "Very good food with reasonable prices and nice staff! Loved the pad see iw and panen curry."
"I went to try this restaurant the other day," shared Yelper Amata I. "The food was authentic and delicious. Highly recommend!"
Head on over to check it out: Elephant Thai Food is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
