FOOD & DRINK

Erewhon Market adds organic grocery store in Santa Monica

Photo: Adam W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new grocery store called Erewhon Market has opened up at 2800 Wilshire Blvd., offering produce, meat products and a cafe.

This is the fourth location for the local grocery chain, which has existing operations in Venice, the Fairfax area and Calabasas.

Similar to the other spots, the new store offers a broad range of fresh local produce and packaged health foods, as well as an "expanded coffee and tonic bar with eight taps of kombucha, a gas and wood burning pizza oven and a unique garden terrace," according to the business' website.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is getting decent early feedback from customers.

David M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, said, "Exciting new addition to Santa Monica/West LA. Will Erewhon keep expanding and become the new Whole Foods? Nice store. I actually like the vibe of the inside of their Venice store more, but this is great too."

And Mario G. said, "Yes yes yes! Finally an Erewhon on the Westside, I love it! Came for the grand opening and got a very cool swag bag ... impressed with the contents. Erewhon is famous for its excellent service and selection."

Head on over to check it out: Erewhon Market is open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News