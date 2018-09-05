European-inspired Urth Caffé & Bar debuts in LAX

A new health-conscious, European-style cafe has opened up shop in the Los Angeles International Airport. Located at 100 World Way, Terminal One, the new arrival is called Urth Caffe & Bar and features all-day dining with a focus on local, sustainable and organic ingredients.
This LAX newcomer -- which has other outposts in Los Angeles, Orange County and Las Vegas -- comes courtesy of Jilla and Shallom Berkman, who opened the first Urth Caffe in 1991 in Manhattan Beach in an effort to "become pioneers in health-conscious coffee," the eatery says on its website.
On the menu, expect breakfast and lunch offerings such as tomato rice soup; applewood smoked bacon and leek quiche; and an herb-roasted turkey breast sandwich on rustic bread.
Beverages include espresso favorites like cappuccinos, caffe mochas and Spanish lattes inspired by coffee served in Barcelona. Beer, wine and specialty cocktails are on offer as well, along with organic teas and blended ice drinks such as the Rising Sun -- an energy drink made with organic matcha, espresso and dark chocolate.
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Lasata J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "Urth cafe inside LAX? Yes please! Also, with a bar? Hallelujah! The coffee and lattes are as good as any other location, however the decor of this place beats any other locations of theirs!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Urth Caffe & Bar is open from 4 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
