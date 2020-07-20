Everytable, healthy grab and go restaurant company, serving seniors, homeless during COVID-19 crisis

"We're delivering meals directly to seniors who are trapped in their homes and can't afford food. We are now delivering over 100,000 meals a week. We're also doing huge business on what's called Project Room Key, which is the city and county of Los Angeles are leasing huge hotels now up to 40 hotels and filling them with people off the streets," said Everytable owner, Sam Polk.
Polk says they're serving three meals a day to all staff and guests of those hotels.
"We've grown in our volume from 30,000 meals a week to 180,000 meals a week. We've hired over 100 people since coronavirus started, and we've served millions of meals to people who otherwise would have gone without," Polk said.
Everytable also offers an affordable meal subscription program, starting at $4.50 a meal.
Much of the produce is organic and all of it is local. The company has also broadened delivery areas: Up to Santa Barbara, the Inland Empire, Lancaster and Orange County.
"The most important thing is to make sure that healthy fresh food is less expensive than fast food, especially in neighborhoods where healthy food hasn't really been accessible at all," Polk said.
