Exercise, eat and play at these 5 new Downtown Los Angeles businesses

Veggie Grill
523 W. 6th St.
Photo: FELIX L./Yelp
Veggie Grill is a New American spot offering plant-based burgers, sandwiches and more.
The meatless, dairy-free and egg-free menu features seasonal dishes, bowls, salads, burritos, tacos, burgers and sandwiches. It uses proteins such as tofu, Gardein Chickin' and Beyond Meat.
The veggie bistro's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 14 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Henri V., who reviewed Veggie Grill on January 1, wrote, "This vegan eatery is a welcome addition to downtown. Veggie Grill's menu has enough selections to satisfy your hunger and keep you on a healthy track."
And Gesabel C. noted, "The food is amazing and fresh. The drinks are amazing as well. The environment inside is very modern."
Veggie Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Golden State
241 S. San Pedro St.
Photo: ISAAC Y./Yelp
Golden State is a traditional beer bar, offering burgers and more.
On the menu, look for The Burger, with beef, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, aioli and ketchup; chicken sandwich, with grilled chicken, arugula, tomato and mayo; and jalapeno cabbage slaw. It has a beer list chosen to complement the menu.
Golden State currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Shelley C. noted, "Great selection of beer on tap. It's a big space with tons of seating at tables or the bar. They have a TV going all the time with the sports game playing that day."
Yelper Jason H. wrote, "This new Little Tokyo location is great. The minimal decor complements their overall minimal but perfectly edited menu. The Burger is a great balance of flavors and the meat is always cooked perfectly."
Golden State is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Corepower Yoga
831 S. Hope St.
Photo: COREPOWER YOGA/Yelp
CorePower Yoga is a new outpost of a Colorado-based chain of yoga studios specializing in high-intensity, heated yoga classes.
The signature CorePower 2 class, held at 95-98 degrees Fahrenheit, involves challenging poses and an energizing music playlist. The Yoga Sculpt class combines free weights with the CorePower 2 class. You can see the full schedule and pricing here.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of six reviews on Yelp, CorePower Yoga has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Stella P., who reviewed CorePower Yoga on January 1, wrote, "This studio is very well located close to the Staples Center and right next to FIDM. It has white walls and a more industrial feel than the other LA studios. The heating has radiant heat and forced air. The result is that the heat is much more controlled and it feels great in the room."
Josh B. noted, "Amazing yoga studio! This yoga studio offers a real escape from the hustle and bustle of DTLA. There's 90 minute free validated parking in the garage right next door."
CorePower is open now at 831 S. Hope St., so check the schedule for a good time to drop in.
The Sweat Shoppe
200 S. Los Angeles St.
Photo: Jessica L./Yelp
The Sweat Shoppe is a cycling studio which offers signature 45-minute and 55-minute heated spinning classes. The classes are taught in a room that is heated to 80-84 degrees.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, The Sweat Shoppe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jessica L., who reviewed The Sweat Shoppe on December 12, wrote, "Everything is brand new -- smooth new bikes, high ceilings and roomy. This is a precision ride to the beat of some great music in a hot room."
Chelsea P. agreed, "This place is amazing! The space is small, but super clean and brand new. The instructor, Tunde, was upbeat and encouraging the entire ride, and was helpful one on one."
The Sweat Shoppe holds morning classes from 5:30-11 a.m. on Monday, 5:30 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, 5:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, 6 a.m.-noon on Saturday and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. Evening classes are available from 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday
The Streamliner
800 N. Alameda St.
Photo: the streamliner/Yelp
The Streamliner is an Art Deco and train-themed cocktail bar specializing in classic cocktails. It's a sister bar to Downtown's The Varnish.
On the menu, look for the signature Streamliner Old Fashioned. Other classic handcrafted cocktails include the Manhattan, Negroni, Tom Collins, Moscow Mule and Streamline gin and tonic.
The Streamliner currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Narciso A. noted, "Come to Streamliner for cool conversations and wonderful craft cocktails made by seasoned cocktail veterans. The atmosphere is classy and the drinks are tasty and stiff."
Yelper Christina A. wrote, "Drinks were yummy, strong and decently priced. The menu is classic and simple, which makes it super easy to order drinks. The ambience was the best: cozy and dimly lit with a very old Hollywood vibe."
The Streamliner is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.