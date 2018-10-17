FOOD & DRINK

Explore 3 new spots for food and drinks in Anaheim's Colony Historic District

Photo: MIU/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in visiting the newest businesses in the Colony? From a flashback dine-and-dance joint to Asian fusion and New American eats, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to debut in this Anaheim neighborhood.

Decades Bar and Grill


195 W. Center St., Promenade
Photo: Jeanette R./Yelp

Decades Bar and Grill is a 1980s- and 90s- themed restaurant, bar and live music venue that will take you back in time to the days of "high-top sneakers, big shoulder pads, fanny packs and big hair."

Look for a full menu of starters and entrees, ranging from salads and flatbreads to wings and burgers like the Danger Zone with roasted poblano chiles, bacon and more.

A "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" menu is available as well, along with desserts and a full bar.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews, Decades Bar and Grill has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Louis M., who reviewed it on Oct. 10, wrote, "Great atmosphere to have a couple drinks. I highly recommended the edamame. Fun spot to hit up on Sunday for their karaoke night."

"Amazing service! Amazing food! Amazing artwork!" added Yelper Anthony V. "It's so fun, it's definitely worth checking out, because I promise you it's going to be your new favorite hangout spot."

Decades Bar and Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Urban Banh Mi & Bowls


874 W. Lincoln Ave.
Photo: fred s./Yelp

Urban Banh Mi & Bowls is a Vietnamese and Asian fusion restaurant, offering made-to-order banh mi sandwiches, curry chicken rice bowls, garlic noodle pho and more on Lincoln Avenue.

A variety of specialty drinks are on offer as well, including fresh-squeezed limeade, Vietnamese coffee and classic milk tea.

Urban Banh Mi & Bowls currently holds five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Jeff C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "I had the garlic noodles with beef, on recommendation of the lady at the counter. The only problem I have is that I will now be hesitant to order anything else, because it was perfection. The noodles were cooked correctly with perfectly seasoned ground beef."

"The sandwiches were great," added Yelper Day V. "The taro tea was delicious and the guy at the front counter was cool."

Urban Banh Mi & Bowls is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)

MIU


440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 207
Photo: allison l./Yelp

MIU is a New American spot that features "California-inspired eats with a fresh and healthy twist," according to the company's website.

Menu offerings include an array of fresh sandwiches, soups, salads and entrees like chicken katsu and grilled salmon. (See the full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about MIU, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on the site.

Kool G., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 8, wrote, "The burger was deliciously cooked. Not messy nor greasy -- a perfectly cooked juicy double patty burger with a sweet sauce."

And Ezequiel P. noted, "Compliments to the chef. The best burger I've ever had. The meat was cooked to perfection."

MIU is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAnaheim
FOOD & DRINK
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
New Italian steakhouse Davio's now open in Irvine
Are these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar?
Brentwood gets a new Tex-Mex sports bar: Thunderbird
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
Fire crews battle building fire in Santa Fe Springs
Dodgers' Machado fined for kicking Brewers' Jesus Aguilar
Consumer Watchdog calls for investigation into PG&E over blackouts
Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven for lucky lotto tickets
Crews scour Malibu Park in search for clues in series of burglaries
Show More
Man accused of killing woman found dead in OC motel room
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
Meth disguised as Aztec calendars found in Orange County
3.5 earthquake strikes Riverside County's San Jacinto area
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
More News