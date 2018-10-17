Explore 3 new spots for food and drinks in Anaheim's Colony Historic District

Decades Bar and Grill
195 W. Center St., Promenade
Photo: Jeanette R./Yelp
Decades Bar and Grill is a 1980s- and 90s- themed restaurant, bar and live music venue that will take you back in time to the days of "high-top sneakers, big shoulder pads, fanny packs and big hair."
Look for a full menu of starters and entrees, ranging from salads and flatbreads to wings and burgers like the Danger Zone with roasted poblano chiles, bacon and more.
A "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" menu is available as well, along with desserts and a full bar.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews, Decades Bar and Grill has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Louis M., who reviewed it on Oct. 10, wrote, "Great atmosphere to have a couple drinks. I highly recommended the edamame. Fun spot to hit up on Sunday for their karaoke night."
"Amazing service! Amazing food! Amazing artwork!" added Yelper Anthony V. "It's so fun, it's definitely worth checking out, because I promise you it's going to be your new favorite hangout spot."
Decades Bar and Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Urban Banh Mi & Bowls
874 W. Lincoln Ave.
Photo: fred s./Yelp
Urban Banh Mi & Bowls is a Vietnamese and Asian fusion restaurant, offering made-to-order banh mi sandwiches, curry chicken rice bowls, garlic noodle pho and more on Lincoln Avenue.
A variety of specialty drinks are on offer as well, including fresh-squeezed limeade, Vietnamese coffee and classic milk tea.
Urban Banh Mi & Bowls currently holds five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Jeff C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "I had the garlic noodles with beef, on recommendation of the lady at the counter. The only problem I have is that I will now be hesitant to order anything else, because it was perfection. The noodles were cooked correctly with perfectly seasoned ground beef."
"The sandwiches were great," added Yelper Day V. "The taro tea was delicious and the guy at the front counter was cool."
Urban Banh Mi & Bowls is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
MIU
440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 207
Photo: allison l./Yelp
MIU is a New American spot that features "California-inspired eats with a fresh and healthy twist," according to the company's website.
Menu offerings include an array of fresh sandwiches, soups, salads and entrees like chicken katsu and grilled salmon. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about MIU, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Kool G., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 8, wrote, "The burger was deliciously cooked. Not messy nor greasy -- a perfectly cooked juicy double patty burger with a sweet sauce."
And Ezequiel P. noted, "Compliments to the chef. The best burger I've ever had. The meat was cooked to perfection."
MIU is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.