Food & Drink

Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Monica

Gogogo. | Photo: Eunjoo L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Friday, March 1st, 2019 1:28AM
Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Santa Monica? From a wine bar to mobile go-kart rentals, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to make their debut near you.


Heroic Wine Bar





Photo: Kim K./Yelp

Now open at 514 Santa Monica Blvd. is Heroic Wine Bar.

Located next door to Heroic Deli, the wine bar serves California and Italian wines, as well as a menu from chef Barbara Pollastrini that includes seared steak tartare, sea urchin pasta with lobster and caviar, cauliflower rib eye and tiramisu with brandy or espresso shots.

With a five-star rating out of three Yelp reviews, it's off to a good start with locals.

The new spot is open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (It's closed Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)

Gogogo





Photo: GOGOGO/Yelp

Now open at 2 Arcadia Terrace is Gogogo, a go-karts spot.

Customers can rent go-karts to cruise around Santa Monica at speeds of five to 15 miles per hour. The service has also been used for birthday parties, team bonding and other events.

It's creating a fan base thus far, with a perfect five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Board and Brush Studio




Photo: Jackie E./Yelp

Board and Brush Studio is a party and event spot, offering do-it-yourself wood sign workshops, that's located at 2924 Wilshire Blvd.

Guests learn how to make a personalized wood sign, from distressing and sanding the wood to personalizing the sign using a custom stencil process. The business offers workshops as well as private events such as corporate events, birthday parties, bridal showers and more.

The studio is hitting the right notes with patrons, having earned five stars out of three Yelp reviews.

Drop in and check it out: Board and Brush Studio is open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday and Tuesday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksanta monicahoodline
TOP STORIES
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers plead not guilty to murder
Updated 35 minutes ago
LA council bans restaurants from automatically providing plastic straws
Updated an hour ago
Search for stabbing suspect prompts school lockdown in Pasadena
Updated 10 minutes ago
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
Warmbier's parents rebuke Trump, blame North Korea in son's death
VIDEO: Hit-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Show More
Eyewitness This: Help for homeless students, Tesla Model 3's lower price, celebrating Dr. Seuss
Updated 2 hours ago
LAPD seeks help catching mail thieves seen on video
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Person found dead in Rosemead condo fire; blaze suspicious in nature
More TOP STORIES News