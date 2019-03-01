Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Monica

Heroic Wine Bar
Photo: Kim K./Yelp
Now open at 514 Santa Monica Blvd. is Heroic Wine Bar.
Located next door to Heroic Deli, the wine bar serves California and Italian wines, as well as a menu from chef Barbara Pollastrini that includes seared steak tartare, sea urchin pasta with lobster and caviar, cauliflower rib eye and tiramisu with brandy or espresso shots.
With a five-star rating out of three Yelp reviews, it's off to a good start with locals.
The new spot is open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (It's closed Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)
Gogogo
Photo: GOGOGO/Yelp
Now open at 2 Arcadia Terrace is Gogogo, a go-karts spot.
Customers can rent go-karts to cruise around Santa Monica at speeds of five to 15 miles per hour. The service has also been used for birthday parties, team bonding and other events.
It's creating a fan base thus far, with a perfect five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Board and Brush Studio
Photo: Jackie E./Yelp
Board and Brush Studio is a party and event spot, offering do-it-yourself wood sign workshops, that's located at 2924 Wilshire Blvd.
Guests learn how to make a personalized wood sign, from distressing and sanding the wood to personalizing the sign using a custom stencil process. The business offers workshops as well as private events such as corporate events, birthday parties, bridal showers and more.
The studio is hitting the right notes with patrons, having earned five stars out of three Yelp reviews.
Drop in and check it out: Board and Brush Studio is open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed Monday and Tuesday.)
---
