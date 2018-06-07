Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Irvine

W Cafe
Photo: W cafe/Yelp
Stroll past 16205 Sand Canyon Ave., Suite 110. in Oak Creek and you'll find W Cafe, a new breakfast and brunch spot, offering a fusion blend of European, American and Mediterranean cuisine. This is the second location for the restaurant group, with the original situated in Newport Beach. So far, the Irvine spot has been well-received on Yelp, with a five-star rating out of 17 reviews.
Yelpers praise the chicken basil panini, salmon fish tacos and the Sunrise -- a breakfast sandwich consisting of scrambled eggs, mozzarella, spinach, tomato and garlic aoili on toasted ciabatta bread. (You can check out the menu here.)
Spice Palace Hot Pot
PHOTO: joanne c./YELP
Next on the list is Northpark's Spice Palace Hot Pot, a new Szechuan spot offering traditional Chinese hot pot and more at 3967 Irvine Blvd.
After choosing a sauce and soup base, select from an array of protein options like wagyu beef, fresh frog and pork brain to add to the pot. On the vegetable side of the menu, offerings include bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, seaweed, tofu, Chinese winter melon and more.
Sessions West Coast Deli
Photo: Sessions West Coast Deli/Yelp
New to 4736 Barranca Pkwy. is Sessions West Coast Deli, a neighborhood-casual joint, offering New American cuisine in Woodbridge. There are currently three SoCal operations for the expanding deli, with sister restaurants located in both Huntington and Newport Beaches.
On the menu, expect to find a selection of deli sandwiches along with house-made sauces, sides and soups prepared daily. Try the Pirate Coast with jalapeno-dill albacore tuna, cucumber, sprouts and sweet peppers on a French roll; or the Pastrami Po-Boy -- a sandwich consisting of pastrami, Swiss, COMEBACK slaw and deli mustard.
Craft beer and boutique wine is also available for those seeking a little indulgence. (You can view the full menu here.)