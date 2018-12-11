Explore the 3 newest businesses to debut in Irvine | Hoodline

Hako
Photo: Myung S./Yelp
Hako is a Japanese spot, that recently opened at 4790 Irvine Blvd., Suite 103 in Northwood. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Menu offerings include traditional pork cutlets, shrimp tempura, tofu salad and more. Noodle and rice bowls are also available, as well as sushi rolls and combination plates featuring the best of both worlds. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Bishops Cuts/Colors
PHOTO: bishops cuts/colors/YELP
New to East Irvine's 6650 Irvine Center Drive is Bishops Cuts/Colors, a national hair salon and barber shop chain offering services from classic haircuts and color highlights to conditioning treatments and facial hair grooming.
Yelpers are fans of Bishops Cuts/Colors: it's got five stars out of 11 reviews, so far.
"Bishops caters to all ages and all genders!" shared Yelper Erika R. "The first thing I noticed is the clean, modern look this salon has. ... Marina did a great job chopping off my dead ends, which is exactly what I wanted! She was also friendly and gentle."
Luv 2 Play
PHOTO: tams l./YELP
Last but not least, stroll past 13722 Jamboree Road in Lower Peters Canyon and you'll find Luv 2 Play, an arcade and indoor play center filled with arcade games, ball pits, exploratory tunnels and more.
With locations across the country, the newest addition of the growing franchise is designed for kids (and adults) of all ages. A full dining and drink menu is also available, featuring everything from hot dogs and pizza to craft beers and wine. (Check out the full assortment here.)