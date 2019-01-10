FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Burbank

8Below. | Photo: Irene W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the newest restaurant and retail additions to Burbank? From a gym to a rolled ice cream shop, read on for the newest spots to open for business recently.

Blink Fitness



Photo: Paul C./Yelp

Wander over to 1060 W. Alameda Ave. in Burbank and you'll find Blink Fitness, a new gym and cardio class spot. Blink Fitness has over 80 locations across the United States. The new Burbank location is outfitted exclusively in Precor fitness equipment, according to a December 2018 press release.

Soup Goddess



Photo: SOUP GODDESS/Yelp

Soup Goddess is a vegan spot that recently opened its doors at 4001 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank.

True to its name, the menu offers a variety of soups with interesting names, including rojo lentil, twisted tortilla, mushroom heaven and jackpot minestrone. It also offers gazpachos, sandwiches, burritos, salads, wraps and more.

Burbank Discount Mattress



Photo: Burbank Discount Mattress/Yelp

Now open at 1803 W. Verdugo Ave. in Burbank is Burbank Discount Mattress, a spot to score mattresses. The store offers quality mattresses at affordable prices, according to its website. Choose from firm, plush and specialty foam mattresses.

8Below Creamery



Photo: 8Below-/Yelp

Head over to 1212 N. San Fernando Blvd., Suite K, in Burbank and you'll find 8Below Creamery, an ice cream parlor specializing in trendy rolled ice cream. The business offers creations like macaron ice cream and bubble waffles. Unique flavors include coconut charcoal, matcha green tea and Fruity Pebbles.
