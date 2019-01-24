Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Los Angeles

Cafe Parisien
Photo: Hedy H./Yelp
New to 244 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Windsor Square is Cafe Parisien. The new French cafe offers classic dishes such as moules frites, sweet and savory crepes, baguette sandwiches, croques monsieur and madame, salads and breads and croissants baked fresh daily.
Fatboyshrink Boxing
Photo: FATBOYSHRINKBOXING/Yelp
Stop by 7574 B Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood and you'll find Fatboyshrink Boxing, a boxing gym that offers personal training and boot camp programs. So far, it's been a popular addition, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of 16 reviews. Personal trainer Kenny offers semi-private classes and a variety of training packages.
Wax Paper Chinatown
Photo: Lauren L./Yelp
Wax Paper Chinatown is a spot to score sandwiches and more that opened recently at 736 N. Broadway, Suite 106 in Chinatown. This is its second LA location.
Family owned and operated since 2015, it offers sandwiches named after NPR hosts, such as the Ira Glass (avocado, cheddar, pickled and raw onions, sprouts, cucumber and garlic aioli) and Larry Mantle (herb bologna, capicola, pecorino pepato cheese, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, lettuce, pickled and raw red onion, spicy aioli, and oregano vinaigrette).
Uniqlo
Photo: LARRY C./Yelp
Wander over to 700 Flower St., Suite S100 and you'll find Uniqlo, a casual clothing retailer for women, men and children. The store, which is located at The Bloc shopping center, is the ninth Los Angeles-area store for the Japanese cloth giant.