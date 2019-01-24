FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Los Angeles

Cafe Parisien. | Photo: Sarah P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in Los Angeles? From a French cafe to a clothing store, read on to see the newest destinations to debut near you.

Cafe Parisien



Photo: Hedy H./Yelp

New to 244 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Windsor Square is Cafe Parisien. The new French cafe offers classic dishes such as moules frites, sweet and savory crepes, baguette sandwiches, croques monsieur and madame, salads and breads and croissants baked fresh daily.

Fatboyshrink Boxing



Photo: FATBOYSHRINKBOXING/Yelp

Stop by 7574 B Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood and you'll find Fatboyshrink Boxing, a boxing gym that offers personal training and boot camp programs. So far, it's been a popular addition, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of 16 reviews. Personal trainer Kenny offers semi-private classes and a variety of training packages.

Wax Paper Chinatown



Photo: Lauren L./Yelp

Wax Paper Chinatown is a spot to score sandwiches and more that opened recently at 736 N. Broadway, Suite 106 in Chinatown. This is its second LA location.

Family owned and operated since 2015, it offers sandwiches named after NPR hosts, such as the Ira Glass (avocado, cheddar, pickled and raw onions, sprouts, cucumber and garlic aioli) and Larry Mantle (herb bologna, capicola, pecorino pepato cheese, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, lettuce, pickled and raw red onion, spicy aioli, and oregano vinaigrette).

Uniqlo



Photo: LARRY C./Yelp

Wander over to 700 Flower St., Suite S100 and you'll find Uniqlo, a casual clothing retailer for women, men and children. The store, which is located at The Bloc shopping center, is the ninth Los Angeles-area store for the Japanese cloth giant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Jon & Vinny's brings Italian fare to Brentwood
The 3 coolest new cocktail bars to check out in Los Angeles
Find bubble tea and more at Melrose's new Percolate
Kock Dog brings gourmet sausages to West Hollywood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
101 reopens in Lincoln Heights after man on freeway sign climbs down
Body in lanes of NB 5 Fwy snarls traffic in Fullerton
LAPD impounds 21 suspicious vehicles in Sylmar
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Garcetti still mulling presidential run
2 suspects sought in Inglewood Christmas Day murder
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Show More
Rams coach Sean McVay marks 33rd birthday
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
San Bernardino police arrest man suspected of rape
Distracted driver kills pedestrian near MacArthur Park, police say
LA charter school teachers remain on strike
More News