Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Irvine

Itching to hit up the newest businesses to open in Irvine? From authentic Mediterranean cuisine to savory Mexican tacos to fresh seafood fare, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

SAJJ



SAJJ is a build-your-own Mediterranean spot, that recently opened at 6636 Irvine Center Drive in East Irvine. With locations throughout California, the growing regional chain features customizable bowls and wraps where customers can select their desired proteins, toppings and spreads -- from pomegranate chicken and fresh falafel to cilantro mint chutney and tomato cucumber salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Jimboy's Taco



Stroll past 5643 Alton Parkway in Oak Creek and you'll find Jimboy's Taco, a new Mexican spot offering signature creations like The Jimboy -- a stone-ground corn tortilla taco filled with ground beef, cheese and fresh lettuce.

The San Francisco-based chain -- with locations across California and Nevada -- also features hand-rolled burritos, enchiladas, nachos and more, in addition to a variety of beers on tap. (See the full menu here.)

La Crab



A newcomer to Northwood's Zion Market, La Crab is a Cajun/Creole spot, offering made-to-order seafood and more that's located at 4800 Irvine Blvd. On the menu, look for popular combinations like lobster tail with Cajun sauce, king grab with melted butter and Cajun pasta with shrimp. (You can view the full menu here.)
