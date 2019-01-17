Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in West Hollywood

Daughter's Deli
8555 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: K E./Yelp
Daughter's Deli is a deli that offers bagels, sandwiches and more.
Trisha Langer, the granddaughter of the proprietors of the famed Langer's Deli, has opened up this new Jewish deli with her husband. The menu offers breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime sandwiches served on double-baked rye and Jewish deli stapes such as matzoh ball soup and homemade coleslaw.
The deli has 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp thus far, indicating that it's on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Felisa N., who reviewed it on Jan. 17, wrote, "Amazing food, amazing service and amazing owners. We went in for lunch and were greeted with a smile and such friendly faces. We will be back many times."
Kristopher P. noted, "The best pastrami sandwich in LA (and possibly the country) outside of Langer's Deli. Will be coming here for a long, long time."
Hungry? Daughter's Deli is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Le Salon De The
8535 W. Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Nicole E./Yelp
Le Salon De The is a tea room and French spot.
The Parisian-born owners bring an authentic Parisian tea room experience to LA, according to its website. On the menu, look for tartines, charcuterie boards and pastries.
Yelpers are fans of Le Salon de The: it's got five stars out of 14 reviews so far.
Chloe Z., who reviewed it on Jan. 13, wrote, "I went here for a friend's birthday and had the best time! The staff is so incredibly sweet and helpful, and the food is gorgeous and really tasty. I had a cappuccino and it was amazing, and my friends all liked their teas."
And Momo D. said, "This is a really nice French-style place to hangout. We ate the cheese plate and the foie gras, which are both excellent. The family who manages the place was very friendly and gave us a good food recommendations."
The tea room is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Verb Eyeware
7867 Santa Monica Blvd.
Photo: VERB EYEWARE/Yelp
Verb Eyeware is a spot to score eyewear.
It sells designer frames, affordable brands and contact lenses. With a full lab onsite, glasses can be prepared in a timely manner, as well as repairs and adjustments.
With five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far with its clientele.
Katie W., who was among the first to review it on Nov. 13, said, "I broke my glasses over the long weekend and needed new ones right away! Paulette was able to help me find a new pair! They had it ready within the hour I was there!"
M B. added, "The owners know their stuff and are very helpful. I understand the shop owners are new to the area, but not new to the business. They are hip to fashion trends and they have the experience to boot."
See for yourself: it's open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)