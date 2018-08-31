FOOD & DRINK

Explore the Secret Rosé Garden on the rooftop of the Beverly Wilshire before it's gone

Photo: Maggie R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A summer-only rooftop lounge and cocktail bar is in its final days at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Stop by the Secret Rose Garden at 9500 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills before it's too late. Its last day is Sept. 3.

Inspired by the hotel's rooftop Garden Lounge from decades past, the spot features a variety of light bites and libations, Platinum Magazine reports, along with an extensive rose collection and rooftop games like bocce and badminton.

Helmed by executive chef Samir Roonwal and celebrity pastry chef Chris Ford, the menu "complements all things rose," from caviar and petit finger sandwiches to comte fritters and oysters, according to Beverly Hills Magazine.

For dessert, indulge in themed offerings like the rose sundae -- a decadent treat featuring rose sherbet, Tahitian vanilla bean meringue kisses, almond marshmallows, raspberry rose gummies and 23-karat gold in a rose float.

With just two reviews on Yelp, Secret Rose Garden has a 4.5-star rating.

Chloe S., who was the first Yelper to review the rooftop spot on Aug. 27, wrote, "Wonderful place to go to hang out. The location is beautiful and has a very French vibe to it. Although the menu is expensive, everything is delicious -- the food to the drinks."

And Yelper The Goat B. added, "Beautiful place to have drinks before heading to dinner or a night out in the town. Perfect for pictures!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Secret Rose Garden is open from 3-10 p.m. daily.
