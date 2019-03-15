Explore these 3 new arrivals to the Westfield Century City Mall

Anthropologie
10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
Photo: Amy C./Yelp
Anthropologie is a spot to score women's clothing and more.
The latest outpost of the international clothing and home goods store features a BHLDN bridal shop, a beauty shop and a design shop.
Anthropologie currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Steph H., who reviewed Anthropologie on Oct. 25, wrote, "This is the best Anthropologie I have been to. Not only is it way bigger than usual, the product selection is top notch. They have a large denim section with some of my favorite brands like Mother, Citizens & Paige."
Loni L. noted, "This Anthropologie has a BHLDN as well so you have a one-stop shop. But it doesn't end there... They have the terrain -- it is a room full of absolute nature goodness. Plants, decor, handmade candles and more. The whole store in itself is fully stocked with all brand new items and kept so tidy."
Anthropologie is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Gorjana
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Space 1885
Photo: Gorjana/Yelp
Gorjana is a spot to score jewelry and accessories.
The Laguna Beach-based jewelry store has locations in California and New York. Its jewelry collections are "designed to be layered and worn multiple ways to take you from day to night," according to the brand's website.
Yelp users are excited about the jewelry store, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Tina B., who reviewed Gorjana on Oct. 10, wrote, "It is such a cute small jewelry shop with cool modern jewelry of different styles. Their jewelry is business casual friendly. You could totally wear them to work every day and not get tired of them!"
Monyia J. noted, "I'm so obsessed with this jewelry right now because of its lightness and femininity. The pieces are great quality and beautifully displayed and packaged. Not only is the store warm and inviting but so are the staff."
Gorjana is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1700
Photo: Carlos A./Yelp
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is the latest arrival from the national steakhouse and wine bar chain.
The 1,500-square-foot, two-level restaurant's menu features classic seafood and steak dishes, as well as more than 2,000 wine selections.
The eatery's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Kaye M. wrote, "Excellent restaurant! So many options (even for non-meat eaters) but the beef is truly the star of the show. First-rate service. Their lobster bisque is not to be missed and the side of brussels sprouts we ordered were caramelized to perfection. "
Yelper Anthony D. praised the seared Wagyu beef carpaccio and the long-bone ribeye, adding: "Is perfection possible when it come to steak? Yes. Double Eagle is perfect in every way. The dining room itself is a sight to behold."
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
