Explore these 4 new downtown Los Angeles businesses

Shaquille's
800 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite A150
Photo: Constance C./Yelp
Shaquille's is a traditional American restaurant and cocktail bar.
The new restaurant from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal focuses on Southern comfort food. On the menu, look for Shaq's famous fried chicken, street corn fritters, fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits and corn pudding.
Shaquille's's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Anthony D., who reviewed Shaquille's on Feb. 12, wrote, "The place is cool and the food is surprisingly excellent. Try the wings, the fried chicken and the ribs."
Pablo J. noted, "This spot is absolutely awesome! Good variety, great food and cool ambiance. The Kobe Burger is a must have."
Shaquille's is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tartine Bianco
757 Alameda St., Suite 160
Photo: Alfredo D./Yelp
Tartine Bianco is a New American restaurant and bakery.
Tartine Bianco is the first restaurant in The Manufactory space. The all-day menu offers seasonal dishes, smrrebrods and tartines.
With a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp, Tartine Bianco has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Samantha D., who reviewed Tartine Bianco on Feb. 1, wrote, "The space, despite being large, feels intimate, warm and welcoming. The wine list has been perfectly curated and you can buy them in a few different pour size options."
Quinn V. noted, "Uni smrrebrod was awesome, with lots of uni on top. The Whole Hot fish was crispy with the spine removed. Beautiful space, industrial and clean."
Tartine Bianco is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Lalala! Jivamukti Yoga
421 Colyton St.
Photo: LaLaLa Jivamukti Yoga/Yelp
LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga is a meditation center and yoga spot.
According to its website, it is the first and only licensed Jivamukti school on the West Coast. It offers a variety of classes including meditation, restorative, satsang and vinyasa.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Bianca D., who reviewed LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga on Feb. 2, wrote, "I love the vibe in there. It is a beautiful, artful space and fits right into the neighborhood. I left feeling so zen and peaceful."
Trinity M. noted, "Jivamukti is a slice of heaven! In addition to the dedicated instructors, there is a genuine feeling of community here. The space is modern and clean with a spiritual vibe."
LaLaLa! Jivamukti Yoga is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
The Market
757 Alameda St., Suite 160
Photo: Ibi Y./Yelp
The Market is a bakery, offering coffee, tea, ice cream, sandwiches and more.
The Market has an ice cream and coffee window that also serves sandwiches and pastries. It also offers specialty grocery items and ready-made dishes.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, The Market has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ibi Y., who reviewed The Market on Feb. 3, wrote, "The Market offers great coffee, tea, matcha, pastries, bread and soft serve. Sandwiches come out around 11-11:30 a.m. and they are delicious."
Stephanie B. noted, "The space is gorgeous and enormous. The best thing here are the pastries. The chocolate-drenched cream puff is otherworldly. The citrus tart with its shortbread crust was also lovely. They also have delicious flatbread."
The Market is open from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.