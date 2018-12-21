FOOD & DRINK

Explore these 4 new Pasadena restaurants

Dan Modern Chinese. | Photo: Jenn H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the newest restaurant additions to Pasadena? From a fried chicken to sushi, read on for the newest destinations to open for business in this area of Pasadena.

---

The Crack Shack


30 W. Green St.
Photo: THE CRACK SHACK/Yelp

The Crack Shack is a fried chicken restaurant from celebrity-chef and Top Chef: All-Stars winner Richard Blais.

The menu features fried chicken sandwiches, chicken oysters, Mexican poutine and mini biscuits with miso-maple butter. The restaurant has five California locations and a soon-to-be-open Las Vegas location.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 91 reviews on Yelp, The Crack Shack has been getting positive attention.

Mike J. noted, "Crack Shack is a wonderful chicken sandwich restaurant located in the old Firehouse Recording Studio building on Green Street. We ordered the Firebird, the Senor Croque, and the Coop Deville. They were all great. In a world with so many fried chicken sandwich shops, this one rises to the top."

The Crack Shack is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dan Modern Chinese


146 S. Lake Ave., Suite 105
Photo: JENN H./Yelp
dan modern chinese is a Chinese spot.

The family-style menu features dishes like pork fried dumplings, blue crab fried rice and chicken and blue crab Xiao long bao.

Yelp users are excited about dan modern chinese, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on the site.

Yelper Jennifer W. wrote, "The flavors here are incredible. I highly recommend their scallion pancake, their Dungeness crab fried rice, pickled cucumbers, pork Xiao long bao and their pork crispy dumplings. "

dan modern chinese is open from noon-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 12:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

The Pier Grill


163 N. Hill Ave.
Photo: ANNI Y./Yelp

The Pier Grill is a spot to score seafood and more.

The extensive menu offers charbroiled and fried seafood, as well as seafood and chicken options for pastas, salads, tacos, burritos, poke and more. This is the second Pier Grill location.

Yelp users are excited about The Pier Grill, which currently holds five stars out of 33 reviews on the site.

Haruko I. noted, "This place is delicious and very well priced. You must try the cajun garlic butter catfish and garlic butter snapper. The slaw was also very light and tasty."

The Pier Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)

Kuno Sushi


1713 E. Colorado Blvd.
Photo: JAY K./Yelp

kuno sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese spot.

On the menu, look for appetizers like cream cheese wonton, shrimp shumai and spicy tuna on crispy rice, as well as an extensive list of sushi rolls, including the Hot Night Roll, with deep fried shrimp, crab, avocado, spicy tuna and crunch; and the Monster Roll, with deep friend cajun tuna, asparagus, spicy albacore, gobo and stick crab.

kuno sushi's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Ashley N. noted, "They have a wide selection on the menu. They have sake (hot or cold), wine, beer, soft drinks and teas. The quality of the fish is pretty good. It's great for groups, and dining alone at the sushi bar."

kuno sushi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
