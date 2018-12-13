Explore these 5 new downtown Los Angeles businesses | Hoodline

Rice & Nori
123 Astronaut East S. Onizuka St., Suite 103
Rice & Nori is a Japanese spot featuring fresh sashimi and sushi offerings, as well as onigiri (rice ball) selections like spicy lobster shrimp, chicken teriyaki and tuna mayo.
The new eatery's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Lorri E., who reviewed Rice & Nori on Dec. 10, wrote, "So, so yummy! ... The yellowtail yuzu was my favorite, my daughter loved the spam musubi and my husband loved the mentaiko with avocado!"
"Wow the rice is super fluffy and the filling is super yummy!" added Yelper Hannah Y. "Got the spicy lobster and shrimp, miso yuzu tuna and something with beef! The set comes with a side and your choice of pickled veggie!"
Rice & Nori is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Dover Street Market Los Angeles
606-608 Imperial St.
Dover Street Market Los Angeles is a multi-brand retail shop that comes courtesy of Adrian Joffe and designer Rei Kawakubo, the LA Times reports, the same married duo behind notable fashion label Commes des Garcons.
The sixth installment of the global chain features collections from top name fashion brands like Gucci, Prada and Ashley Williams, and offers everything from clothing and books to accessories and jewelry.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, the new addition has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Andrew G., who reviewed Dover Street Market Los Angeles on November 11, wrote, "So many stores move into LA with a sort of resistance -- DSM is embracing the city and all its New Age quirks. Wonderful! And reminding us that fashion should be fun."
"DSMLA is absolutely incredible," shared Yelper Liam W. "Think of it as a giant gallery with an installation for each brand. It's like mini-stores within a giant store. This place is huge and the layout is simple."
Dover Street Market Los Angeles is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Here & Now
300 S. Santa Fe Ave.
Here & Now is a bar that comes courtesy of four friends and a conversation over one "epic dinner" in the back room of Officine Brera, explains the business on its website.
Look forward to a curated wine list and signature cocktails like City Lights and Business Nights -- a blend of Rittenhouse rye, fernet branca, sweet vermouth and Giffard banana liqueur.
Bar bites include classic french fries with garlic aioli, while entrees range from chicken Milanese cobb salad to the Here and Now burger with shallots, Boyle Heights sauce and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Here & Now currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Teresa B., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "Wow! Do they celebrate the holiday season here! It was fantastic! They have been open a little over a month and the service was really great! ... The people running this place really care about what they do."
"A hidden gem in the Arts District!" added Yelper Jennifer M. "The bartenders/artists are experienced in their craft. ... I recommend the Bartender's Choice, you choose your liquor and watch the magic happen before your eyes!"
Here & Now is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Freshii
801 S. Hope St.
Freshii is a new spot to score wraps, salads and more in downtown Los Angeles.
The growing global chain -- with outposts across the world -- features fresh and healthy fare like the Metaboost wrap with greens, goat cheese, mango, almonds, carrots, edamame and balsamic vinaigrette; and Superfood soup with vegetable broth, quinoa, kale and mixed vegetables.
Smoothies and juices are also available, along with low-fat frozen yogurt and a full kid's menu. (You can view the full menu here.)
Freshii currently holds four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Afi P., who reviewed the newcomer on November 11, wrote, "I ordered the make-your-own soup with a lemon grass base, mushrooms, tomatoes, brown rice, cilantro, beef (the most tender beef I've ever had), purple cabbage, and red onions. The flavors were astonishing. I was blown away with how the soup melted in my mouth."
And Jonathan L. noted, "Healthy, affordable, delicious -- what else can you ask for DTLA? I've gotten their teriyaki twist bowl, Buddha satay bowl and smokehouse burrito in the same week, and all of them were delightfully and delectably delicious."
Freshii is open from 7 a.m.-p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Kues Modern Asian Bistro and Bar
800 W. Sixth St.
Kues Modern Asian Bistro and Bar is an Asian fusion spot featuring a full range of entrees and appetizers, from oxtail stew and crispy garlic brussels sprouts to dan dan noodles and Chilean sea bass with ginger miso sauce.
The new addition comes courtesy of restaurateur Marcus Kwan, Eater LA reports, taking over the former space previously occupied by Spear Steakhouse.
Dim sum and a raw bar is on hand, along with a happy hour menu featuring cocktails, wine and draft beer. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp, Kues has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Angela L., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "Great ambience, pretty quiet, lighting isn't too dark -- it's romantic enough for a date and, yet lit enough for a business meeting. ... The shrimp and chives dumplings were delicious."
"The honey-glazed crispy pork belly was an interesting twist of Asian and western flavors," added Yelper Chris B. "I especially enjoyed the lobster uni pasta which was flavorful, but not too rich. And the Kues cocktails! ... The Lemon Grass Mule was refreshing, perfectly balanced and addicting!"
Kues Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)