Express 15 Kosher brings kosher Chinese fare to Crestview

A new kosher Chinese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 8837 Pico Blvd. in Crestview, the new addition is called Express 15 Kosher.
The American-Chinese menu offers two deals: one entree and one side or two entrees and two sides. Dishes include sweet and sour chicken, beef and broccoli and spicy shredded beef. For sides, you'll see options like chow mein and steamed vegetables.
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has gotten a good response.
Yelper Susan O., who reviewed it on Jan. 17, wrote, "I wish more kosher restaurants were like this. It was clean, affordable and great tasting. We loved being able to see what we ordered right up front. "
And Serach H. added, "I am so pleased by the taste, atmosphere and staff provided by Express 15. The food was so tasty. I highly recommend the Beijing beef and the General Tso's chicken."
Express 15 Kosher is open from noon-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Friday.)
