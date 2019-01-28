FOOD & DRINK

F & H Shack brings falafel, hummus and more to Southwest Anaheim

Photo: Moe A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score falafel and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 512 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 8 in Southwest Anaheim, the fresh arrival is called F & H Shack.

On the menu, expect to find Mediterranean-inspired dishes created using ingredients sourced from local farmers' markets -- from sandwiches with falafel and Tajin sauce to plates with hummus and pita bread. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Al A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13, wrote, "Great homemade food. Tastes fresh and great service! Will come again for sure."

"Great food, it tastes like back home," shared Yelper Moe K. "The falafel sandwich is a must!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. F & H Shack is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
