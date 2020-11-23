Food & Drink

Families line up for turkey giveaway in Watts

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Families lined up Sunday for a turkey giveaway in Watts ahead of Thanksgiving.

Dozens of cars waited to receive a bag of food -- turkey and all the sides for a Thanksgiving meal.

The office of Assemblyman Mike Gipson organized the event.

"This afternoon, our office was joined by Sisters of Watts, Watts Neighborhood Council, I Heart Watts, @MomsDemand, @SoCalFavi, @socalgas and many others for our "Drive-thru Turkey Giveaway" in #Watts serving 250 families in #AD64. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you!" Gipson tweeted.



The event was made possible through donations from business partners and volunteers.
