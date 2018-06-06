Family-owned Craftsman Pizza brings fresh pizza pies to Anaheim Hills

If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new family-owned eatery. Called Craftsman Pizza, the fresh addition is located at 5645 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim Hills, just around the corner from Cinema City.
Nikola Rasic (the original Craftsman) opened Nick's Cafe on Sunset Blvd. in 1933, beginning a rich history that eventually led to the creation of Craftsman Pizza in Placentia -- an establishment operated by the next generation.
Anaheim Hills is the second location for the latter restaurant, featuring additional pizza options and an extended wine list. Offerings include unique concoctions like the Letterman -- a pizza topped with steak, potato, bacon and jalapenos. A build-your-own option is also available, with over 40 different protein, cheese and topping selections to choose from.
Sandwiches, salads and burgers are also on hand, along with starters like craft beer battered zucchini, honey glazed cayenne meatballs and Titan fries -- hand-cut fries layered with mozzarella, smoked gouda, slow-smoked pork, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has received a good response.
David S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 9, said, "The pizza was excellent, with crust that reminded me of the thin crust at Pizano's in Chicago. Service by Jay the bartender was attentive despite him being very busy. Loved the place through and through, and compliments to Joe and Ryan for an excellent addition to the family."
Great pizza, great service!" said Yelper Aimee S. "Great busy vibe! As loyal customers of the Placentia location, we were excited about the new restaurant and trying it out! Pizza was amazing and the larger wine list allowed us to try a bottle of something new."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Craftsman Pizza:Bar:Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
