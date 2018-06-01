FOOD & DRINK

Farm grows organic fruits, vegetables in heart of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
First-timers are surprised to know there is a working farm in the middle of Long Beach.


For six years, the nonprofit Farm Lot 59 has been growing and offering local fruits and vegetables. They sell their harvest at Farmstand 59.

The produce is organic and includes citrus, herbs and micro greens. The farm also offers educational programs and they have provided food to the needy and have supplied plants to local community gardens and schools.

The current program is geared towards elementary students, where they learn about seeding and composting. More than 3,000 people have visited or attended educational programs at Farm Lot 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodbusinessLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News