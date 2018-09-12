FOOD & DRINK

Farmer Boys opens new location in Irvine Business Complex

Photo: Farmer Boys/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score burgers, sandwiches and the like has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Irvine Business Complex, called Farmer Boys, is located at 17380 Red Hill Ave.

With locations across California and Nevada, expect to find fresh and made-to-order breakfast and burgers created using ingredients sourced from local farmers and purveyors.

Come try offerings such as harvest fries with chili cheese; the Farmer's omelet with ham and bell peppers; or The Barn Burner -- a burger consisting of pepper jack cheese, dill pickles, jalapeno hot wheels and Fiery Farmer's sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With 3.5 stars on Yelp, Farmer Boys is still finding its footing.

Mary P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 7, wrote, "My hamburger wasn't so hot as I wished it would have been. And the zucchini stick was so hot that it burnt my lip."

"I had the Barn Burner burger with double patty," added Yelper A P. "It was really good, not very spicy, but totally delicious flavors. I enjoyed the freshness of the burger patty and lettuce and tomatoes."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Farmer Boys is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
