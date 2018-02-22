LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Vegans everywhere can now enjoy a bite from one longstanding California burger joint. The Beverly Hills-based Fatburger restaurant is adding a vegan burger dubbed the "Impossible Burger" to its menus nationwide.
The "Impossible Burger" is the only burger that "handles, smells, cooks and tastes like ground beef from cows -- but is made entirely from plants," according to a press release. The burger also includes traditional toppings -- lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, onion and pickle relish - and customers can also choose from additional add-ons.
Impossible Foods, the creator of the burger, has been working on the sandwich since 2011 and the Fatburger chain began serving the item last year in Los Angeles.
"I knew from the moment we debuted the Impossible Burger patty in Los Angeles that this was going to do well with our customers -- it quickly became one of our best-selling items," said Fatburger CEO Andy Wiederhorn.
Fatburger was started in 1947 in South Los Angeles by Lovie Yancey under the original name of "Mr. Fatburger." The chain now has various locations throughout Southern California.